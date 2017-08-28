/2017 Porsche Panamera Interior Upgrade by TopCar

Russian tuner TopCar is famous for their unique taste in modifying luxury cars. They are fond of extravagance and flamboyance, and it shows with the new interior kit they have devised for the 2017 Porsche Panamera . This is a one-off project, but it serves as good template for what TopCar is all about.

The owners of this particular 2017 Porsche Panamera clearly wasn’t happy with the standard and design material. He wanted something with a bit (lot) more flair, and TopCar was only too happy to oblige him. So they went ahead and modified every single surface you can see and touch and covered it with new material that feature elaborate designs and exotic colors. There is two-tone upholstery, artistic stitching and piping all around, new trim pieces and fancy accents.

On the seats this Panamera gets a fantastic upholstery design that not only looks great on its own, it complements the rest of the cabin. The door covers are covered with white leather and accented with dark wood trims. The same luxurious and expensive material is found on the dashboard and on top of the custom steering wheel whose shape has also been modified to look and feel sportier. Even the floor mats are a work of art with leather accents and stitching.

This interior is a pretty subtle one by TopCar’s standard. After all, they have treatments in their portfolio featuring ample amounts of crocodile leather and other ultra-exotic material. Still, we think this is one of the classiest ones they have done yet.

