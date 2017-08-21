/2018 BMW M5 Leaks Early

With only hours to go before the official debut of the 2018 BWM M5, the first pictures of the new high-performance sedan hit the web. There are no surprises in terms of design. It’s the same wolf in sheep’s clothing you wold expect. But beware, the performance numbers might make your head spin.

The 2018 BMW M5 packs a staggering 680 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8, putting it at the top of the power charts in the super saloon ranking. Combined with a performance oriented M all-wheel-drive system, the 2018 M5 accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a pulverizing 2.9 seconds – the same as a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Quarter-mile figure is also quoted as 10.5 seconds at 126 mph, which is on the par with the best muscle cars.And as for top speed, they say it’s 230 mph or 370 km/h, but we’re a little skeptical about that.

You may have heard the saying “there has never been a bad M5.” By the looks of things the new model follows that proud tradition and will, on paper at least, improve things considerably. But more juice and more power are not always equal to a better and more enjoyable drive. There is also some concern about the new all-wheel-drive system. It is, of course, selectable, and it works wonders for straight-line performance. But what does it do to that sweet rear-drive M5 handling we all know and love? We shall soon find out.

Stay tuned for the official debut of 2018 BMW M5 later today.

Via Bimmerpost

