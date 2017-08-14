/2018 BMW X2 Previewed in “Urban Jungle”

The all-new 2018 BMW X2 is the company’s ticket to the lucrative compact crossover segment and they are, understandably, giddy to build some hype for the car before its official debut. So they have embarked on an elaborate teasing campaign with the theme “urban jungle” reflecting the fact that the X2 is built for city life.

They used to call these crossovers, which are really only jacked-up hatchbacks, compact crossovers. BMW, though, must have realized that wordplay was not fooling anyone, so they have dropped the whole utility thing and call the 108 BMW X2 an Sports Activity Coupe, even though it is not literally a coupe and as for activity and sportiness, well, they are counting on broad definitions.

The urban jungle teaser for 2018 BMW X2 shows us the car in a variety of situations in various places of a modern, busy city, but the X2 is wearing a unique camouflage design with yellow, grey and black highlights. It’s actually a pretty cool look for a corssover and we won’t be at all surprised if one of the hundred of car wrappers out there offers copies of this design who fancy it. The official debut of the X2 will take place at the IAA in September, but we will definitely get an early look before that. So stay tuned.

