/2018 Chevrolet Traverse Pricing and Specs

Chevrolet offers sport utility vehicles in all sizes and shapes, and among them the new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse seems to be the one occupying the sweet spot. The size of this crossover/SUV is just about right for every occasion, and so is its list of features. We have to say it does not look particularly interesting, though.

In any case, 2018 Chevrolet Traverse gets a number of new highlights to help justify its $30,875 starting price. You get new chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available D-Optic LED headlamps, and there are two new sporty RS and luxurious High Country trim levels to choose between. New split-folding second-row seat and second-row captain’s chairs improve on the Traverse’s original Smart Slide feature, and all model now get standard Traction Mode Select which becomes handy in tricky driving situations.

Engine-wise, 2018 Chevrolet Traverse can be had with a 3.6L V-6, with a 2.0L turbo engine offered with the RS model. Speaking of trims, the RS’ highlights include blacked-out exterior cues with a black chrome grille, black bowtie, 20-inch wheels, while the High Country gets Loft Brown leather appointments and sueded microfiber accents, 20-inch polished wheels, High Country badging, D-Optic headlamps, standard twin-clutch AWD and power-fold third row seats.

Standard on all models are keyless entry and start, Tri-zone automatic climate control, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Teen Driver and active aero shutters. But some of the good stuff, such as adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charger, heated steering, MyLink 7-inch infotainment, and Power liftgate with hands-free operation come only with high-end trim levels.

