/2018 Holden Commodore Almost Ready for Launch

Some of Australia’s best automotive engineers have been hard at work this past few months making sure the new 2018 Holden Commodore is a top-notch product. Set for launch early next year, the new Commo promises superb performance with “unique Australian suspension and steering tune.”

The team has been to Victorian Alps as well as various track tests and proving grounds, racking up over 100,000 of test kilometers fine-tuning the ride and handling of 2018 Holden Commodore. The sports sedan comes with V6 AWD and 2.0-litre turbo petrol and turbo diesel variants, each tuned independently for the Australian taste. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol has proven itself the surprise of the package, being the quickest with 191kW power and 350Nm torque.

Other notable highlights of the 2018 Holden Commodore include 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter select, Adaptive AWD with torque vectoring, Adaptive LED Matrix headlights, 360 degree camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking (with pedestrian protection), Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Side Blind-Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Head Up Display, and Heated and ventilated leather front seats.

“We’ve been collaborating with our colleagues in GM Europe to make sure we’ve been able to apply all of the lessons we’ve learnt in developing Commodores over the last 30 years”, said Lead Dynamics Engineer, Rob Trubiani. “We’ve worked on a more direct and responsiveness steering feel to give drivers greater confidence and a more engaging experience behind the wheel. That’s in addition to changing the dampers and suspension tune on both 3.6-litre V6 and 2.0-litre turbo variants so the car feels planted and well-balanced.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]