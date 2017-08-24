/2018 Porsche Cayenne Previewed in Official Sketch

Next week Porsche will unveil a new version of its Cayenne SUV. Traditionally, this is not something we would get excited about. After all, the new model will at best be just a little bit less ugly than its predecessor. But we have to say this sketch of 2018 Porsche Cayenne they have just released looks pretty intriguing.

The sketch shows us the silhouette of 2018 Porsche Cayenne. It reveals a muscular and athletic with curves in all the right places. If anything, the new Cayenne appears to be influenced by the design of its little brother the Macan. That means you can also expect a lower roof,slimmer lights and sportier bumpers and skirts. Put this lot together and the end result is bound to be good looking.

One thing you can be sure of about the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is that it will be technically brilliant. It will get more powerful, more efficient engines, including diesel and hybrid variant. It’ll also be pretty tough and long-lasting. Porsche has spent the past couple of years racking up thousands of miles with prototypes of this car in some of the world’s harshest places to ensure the new Cayenne is of top-notch quality and durability. And of course the Cayenne will be amazing to drive. It’s always offered the best handling you can expect from a tall and capable SUV.

Stay tuned for the official details and photos as we get closer to debut day on August 29.

