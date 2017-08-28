/2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar – Specs and Details

The performance arm of Volvo Cars, Polestar, released details and specs of their latest model. The 2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar come with carbon fiber components that increase downforce by 30%. That in turn improves performance and handling.

The list of these new carbon parts for Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar include front splitter, side sills, spoiler extension on the S60, front splitter corners, rear spoiler and rear diffuser. The aero improvement was needed because the performance these cars deliver is properly hot. The S60 sedan makes 100 km/h from zero in 4.7 seconds and the V60 estate is only a tenth slower. Top speed of both is limited to 250 km/h/155 mph.

The engine shared by Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar is a 4-cylinder inline engine with turbo and supercharger capable of 367 hp and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft). It’s hooked up to an 8-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox and BorgWarner four-wheel drive, supported in its ultimate goal of making the cars faster by Polestar Öhlins shock absorbers and optmiized steering plus Brembo 6 piston brake calipers and ventilated discs.

The interior highlights of these fine models include sport seats with charcoal, nubuk, blue thread and Polestar imprint, steering wheel with blue thread and leather/nubuk, carbon centre stack, nubuk inlay in doors and centre armrest, Polestar gearshift knob, carpets with blue thread, sport pedals and footrest as well as door sills with numbering. Production is limited to 1,500 units.

