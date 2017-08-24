/2018 Volvo XC40 Space and Storage Teased

One thing everybody knows about Volvos, they are hugely practical. Now it seems they are taking this whole thing to a whole new level with the 2018 Volvo XC40. The new teaser boasts about the SUV’s space and storage, and how much thought and planning has gone into it.

This is Swedish cleverness at its best. From the people who brought you the IKEA, 2018 Volvo XC40 is probably the easiest car to keep neat and tidy. That’s because it comes with a number of well-thought-out storage compartments. For instance, in order to provide better storage space in the doors of the new XC40, Volvo designers chose a radical new approach. By moving speakers from the door and developing a world-first, air-ventilated dashboard-mounted subwoofer, you get enough storage in the door compartment for a laptop and a tablet, or a couple of water bottles.

Other notable highlights of 2018 Volvo XC40 in terms of storage include a small fold-away hook has been added to the glove compartment for takeaway bags, storage space under the seat, which is large enough to take a mini tablet or other smaller items, slots for credit and service cards in the dashboard, large storage area with room for a tissue box under the armrest, fold-up boot divider with two hooks, and private locking storage compartment under the load floor. The XC40 is yet is further proof of Volvo’s excellence in making great family cars.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]