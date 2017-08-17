/2019 BMW Z4 (Pebble Beach Concept) Leaks Online

Later today BMW is going to officially unveil their concept for this year’s Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance. This one’s an important one though, previewing the 2019 BMW Z4, which is probably why the internet could not wait a few more hours and decided we need to see it now now now!

So here it is, and let’s not beat around bush, it is freakin’ awesome. I mean, the current Z4 is an alright looking thing, but it seems the 2019 BMW Z4 is going to be leaps and bounds hotter and more classy. In fact, something this refined and elegant cannot belong to the sports roadster segment which is home to cheap and cheerful cars like, well, the current Z4. Of course, we do realize that this is but a concept and the finished product, which has to negotiate its way through safety and marketing departments, may not look exactly like this. But heck, even if it looks just sixty percent as good, we’re gonna fancy it hard.

2019 BMW Z4, by the looks of things, features the new iteration of Kidney grille inspired by the Next 100 Years concept which apparently is going to be featured across the range in all new models. It’s a little too glitzy for our taste, but you have to realize these days people find Lexus’ spindle thing a work of art, so… this’ll probably go down well.

