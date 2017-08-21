/2022 VW ID Buzz Confirmed for Production

In an unprecedented move that is guaranteed to make some fans very happy and some other extremely angry, Volkswagen announced they are going to revive the old Microbus in 2022. The new model will be based on the VW ID Buzz concept. So an icon is being resurrected, and the way these things usually go, there is no way it’s going to be as good as the original.

But it could in some ways be better. VW ID Buzz is an electric van in concept form and it will remain so in the transition to a production model. While the specs of the powertrain remain unknown for the time being, the batteries and stuff are said to stowed away under the floor so you get a ton of space inside, and since there is ample space for battery packs, theoretically, decent driving range as well. That is just as well, because a VW Bus van that can’t go long distances while carrying large number of people and their luggage would be utterly pointless.

But while technically the 2022 VW ID Buzz is superior to the original bus, the purists are not going to like this fancy schmancy design replacing the iconic design of the classic Microbus. But hey, you can’t have your cake and eat it too. “We are delighted that our parent company has taken the decision to produce the I.D. BUZZ. This vehicle is the perfect balance between emotion, usability and sustainability, while also showcasing our technological leadership. The high seating position, cargo capacity, overall versatility and all-wheel drive option packaged into such an appealing design is just what our customers want from us. And it’s the perfect fit for the zero-emissions American lifestyle,” commented Hinrich J. Woebcken, VW’s chief executive of the North American Region.

