/9 Things to Look For When Choosing A Driving School

Choosing a driving school can seem complicated as you want a school that will offer you the best value for your money and time. While most driving schools will do the job well, each school might target specific audiences and support their specific set of services which might not work for you individually. You want to look for a school that offers the whole package and ensures you that once you leave, you will leave as a well-rounded driver.

Let’s look at the 9 things you should consider when choosing a driving school.

Check License Types

While selecting a driving school, you should check that your school provides training for car drivers, motorcycle drivers, commercial truck drivers and others.

School bus drivers usually require special training as they are dealing with children and have to be provided with extra training not only driving with kids, but dealing with them too.

Down the road you might want to buy a motorcycle or you might end up driving a truck for work purposes, so it’s important to select a school that offers comprehensive training for all types of vehicles.

Success Rate

If you can’t find any information about the success rate of your chosen driving school on their website, you may want to avoid them. The majority of schools will proudly show off how many students have passed by learning to drive with them, so if it’s not been mentioned, it may be because the figure is low. One good example can be seen on Momentum Driving School’s website which shows that 2700+ students have taken their driving course and passed. This statistic can be seen on the home page, which is where most school’s will advertise it.

However, you also need to be cautious that they aren’t giving out false information. The DVLA don’t track success rates and so you may want to look at reviews and do some research on the company to see what students are saying.

Who’s the Schools Target Audience?

Does the driving school cater for all people? Including seniors and disabled people? Teenagers will be trained a lot different compared to seniors, so you should look into what age the school typically provides lessons for. Similarly, if you’re handicapped then your driving lessons will be a lot more specialist. You may need a more qualified instructor, special equipment or a certain type of car.

We all have different requirements and needs so it’s important to take this factor into account while choosing a driving school.

Non-English-Speaking Schools

If your native language isn’t English, you need to ensure that the school you choose can provide you with an instructor who can teach you in your first language. This is crucial because instructions can easily get lost in translation, which could put you at risk of an accident or impact your learning.

Status

When choosing a driving school, you should try and contact the nearest Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and see if they are up to date with all the new regulations. You can also get a list of customer feedback from each school that you’re interested in. For example, you could get a list of all the recognised driving schools by the DVLA so that when you are making a decision, you make a well-informed one.

Pricing Your Offers

Even if the first school you select looks perfect, don’t just settle for them. Why? Because you may be able to get a much cheaper option somewhere else. Learning to drive can be expensive, so be smart in your decision making and don’t commit to a school until you’re 100% satisfied.

You also need to be cautious of hidden fees and charges.

At the end of the day, you need to be able to make a wise decision that will best suit your needs without comprising on the quality of training that you would receive in the process.

In Class Training

This is a very outdated method of learning how to drive, but it is useful for some people. If you’re interested in this extra (non-mandatory) method of learning, ask your driving school if it’s included in the fee.

It’s always beneficial to take in class training as it gives you the opportunity to ask questions and get instant feedback. Two-way communication always results in better decision making rather than one-way communication.

The School’s History

Just like when you are selecting an academic institution, you need to make sure that they have been in business for years and have high success rates. When selecting a driving school, you need to look at their work history and see what “market trends” they’ve had to deal with. For example, have new road laws come in that they’ve had to adapt their training to?

Overall customer satisfaction should be high as they should be able to produce smart and safe drivers on the roads. A school should be up to date with all the new rules and regulations when it comes to driving and the roads, so take into account how relevant their classes and instructors are when making a decision.

Auto insurance discounts

As a new driver, you want to ensure that the school provides some sort of auto insurance assistance. On average people pay 40.33 pounds per month which can be costly for new drivers. Some driving schools will provide insurance incentives which may be worth looking into if you want to get a slight discount on your insurance. This is important for new drivers, as you will have many costs which quickly add up. Each saving helps!

Every individual looking to drive needs to do their due diligence when selecting a driving school. You need to make a list and see what options best suit your needs both financially and practically. All schools have their selling points, but above all you need to look at which school is going to provide you with a top-notch training environment and be cost effective.

You want to get your training from a school that understands the needs of new drivers, seniors and disabled people as that shows good intent from their part. At the end of the day, you want be an accomplished driver who is safe and smart on the road.

