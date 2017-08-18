/Expensive Braided Carbon Wheels for Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

As if Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, costing several hundred thousand Euros including an 80 grand paint job, wasn’t exclusive enough, the German sports car maker announced the launch of a new high-end option for this model. It’s a set of 20 inch braided carbon fiber wheels, available as an option from the beginning of 2018 for 15,232 EUR!

You don’t spend that 15 grand on looks, that’s for sure. We know of 500 Euro rims that look nicer than these things. No, with braided carbon fiber wheels you pay for technical excellence, namely less weight and greater strength. The wheels in the20 inch set built for Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series are around 8.5 kilograms lighter than standard alloy wheels, which is a reduction of 20 per cent. They are also 20 per cent stronger, meaning they provide better grip and stability greater agility, and improved acceleration and braking performance.

Though its technologically advanced, Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series’s braided carbon wheels are structurally simple. It all comes down to material really. You got the rim base which is made from braided carbon fibre by what is currently the world’s largest carbon fibre braiding machine with a diameter of approximately nine metres, and the wheel centre made from carbon-fibre fabric featuring cutting and assembling over 200 individual components. The assembled wheel is impregnated with resin and pre-hardened at high pressure and high temperatures. After it’s properly cooled, the center lock is assembled and a protective layer of lacquer is applied. The new carbon wheel is made from a total of 18 kilometres carbon fibre or eight square metres of carbon-fibre fabric.

