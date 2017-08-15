/Ford GT ’67 Heritage Limited Edition

The new Ford GT supercar is getting a lot of limited edition versions, and they all have something to do with Le Mans. The latest is this, the 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage, and it pays homage to the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT40 Mark IV race car driven by Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt.

Ford GT ’67 Heritage does that by mimicking the look of the legendary race car, featuring a gloss-finish Race Red exterior with white stripes and exposed carbon package. The car sports Frozen White No. 1 hood and door graphics, and 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels in silver satin clearcoat with black wheel nuts. Red callipers and silver rearview mirror caps complete the look. It’s a very special look, but we have to say it does rob the GT of some of its modern flair. But maybe the retro look is the whole point of this paint work.

You will the same theme inside the cabin where Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition boasts new leather trimming for the carbon fibre seats, with red accent stitching, which carries over to the steering wheel, seat belt webbing in red, paddle shifters in anodised grey, and satin dark stainless appliqués the instrument panel, door register bezels and x-brace. Being a limited edition, the car also comes with a unique serialised identification plate, plus exposed matte carbon fibre door sills, air register pods and centre console.

