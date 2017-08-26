/Golf GTE Becomes 150 Millionth VW Produced at Wolfsburg Plant

Volkswagen achieved a significant milestone yesterday as the 150 Millionth production vehicle rolled off the assembly line at their Wolfsburg plant. The milestone car was a blue Golf GTE, symbolizing the future of mobility at Volkswagen as they celebrate the past. The Golf is only one of over 60 models Volkswagen produces worldwide.

The production of the 150th million vehicle does not mean in any way that VW is slowing down. In fact, they are in expansion mode, planning to launch over 10 new models worldwide in 2017 alone. There will also be 19 new SUVs in total by 2020. Then we have the new electric models and the company’s ambition to sell one million electric vehicles by 2025. The world economy is doing well and the market desires more variety. So unless something unexpected happens, this is going to be the routine for the next decade or so.

If you are interested in getting an idea about the speed of production at VW, here’s a look at the production site for the Golf GTE:

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, addressed the team in Assembly Hall 12: “150 million vehicles – that means we have made the dream of owning a car come true 150 million times for customers all over the world. You and your day-to-day work are the basis for this success. My colleagues on the Board of Management join me in thanking all Volkswagen employees – at all our sites. This anniversary would not have been possible without your commitment.”

