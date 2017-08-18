/Hyundai Next-Gen Fuel Cell SUV Preview

This rather bulky but still cool SUV is the vehicle with which Hyundai wants to give us a glimpse of their future Fuel Cell efforts, both in terms of design and technology. Hardly anyone pursues FCEVs these days, but Hyundai Next-Gen Fuel Cell SUV is going to win back the public by offering excellent range, performance and durability.

A production version of the Hyundai Next-Gen Fuel Cell SUV you see here will be released early next year with hydrogen power and a design inspired by nature. To replace the ix35 Tucson Fuel Cell, the FC SUV boasts an efficiency level of 60%, or a 9% increase from the ix35’s 55.3%. With enhanced system efficiency, the new model targets a driving range of 800km on a single charge. That is great, but the question of where are you going to get your hydrogen remains unanswered as the infrastructure is still non-existent and there seems to be no real will and effort to remedy the situation.

Still, Hyundai Next-Gen Fuel Cell SUV wants to be the best it can be, so that when hydrogen fuel pumps finally became widespread it’d be ready to pounce. That is why it comes with a tank package that features three equally-sized tanks, as opposed to two of different sizes. What’s more, at 163 horsepower the new model’s maximum output is enhanced by 20% compared to its predecessor. This SUV is an important car in Hyundai Group’s ambitious plan to launch 31 eco-friendly models (Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors combined) to global markets by 2020.

