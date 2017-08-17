/Next BMW Z4 to be Previewed at Pebble Beach

BMW is never in a haste to overhaul their sporty models, and the one they really are never in a hurry to make better is the Z series. The current BMW Z4 has been with us with the same looks for many, many years now, but there is a new one coming over the course of the next few years and it will be previewed by a sexy concept Pebble Beach concourse.

Now, it has been said before that the next BMW Z4 will actually be called the Z5, but there is no indication from those with insider knowledge that that should be the case. The name may stay the same, but the design is going to get a major change and shift upmarket, pitting the Z4 against stuff like the SL Class Mercedes rather than the SLC which is its current rival. The teaser photo for the Pebble Beach concept shows a good deal of inspiration from the NEXT 100 YEARS concept.

“The concept expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details. From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion.” – Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW VP of Design.

