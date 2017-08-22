Due to popular demand Nissan expands the Midnight Edition treatment to their pickup models as well. The new Nissan Titan and Frontier Midnight Edition come with a package that adds many cool black stuff to the exterior.

The Midnight Edition package for Nissan Titan and Titan XD includes black grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers (TITAN XD only), black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, black exterior badging, 20-inch black painted aluminum-alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers, charcoal interior trim, Midnight Edition exterior badges and available Midnight Edition floor mats.

As for the Frontier, you get a gloss-black grille, 18-inch gloss-black aluminum-alloy wheels, semi-gloss-black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, black badging and available Midnight Edition floor mats. Availability of this packages are limited to some trim levels – Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4×4 and 4×2 models for Titan, Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4×4 models with a Cummins V8 for Titan XD, and Crew Cab SV 4×2 and 4×4 automatic for Frontier.

