/Official: 2018 Ferrari Portofino

A new Ferrari GT is in town and it’s replacing the lovely California. The new Ferrari Portofino is much more macho than the Cali, and more potent too. It packs a 600 hp Turbo V8 engine and a host of advanced electronics. There is also the all-important retractable hard top.

A genuine sports car, Ferrari Portofino is a two-seater GT with a big boot capable of covering long miles. It accelerates form 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and tops out at 320 km/h. But it also has a wind deflector, a great new air con, and a 10.2” touchscreen infotainment display.

Yes, if you want to be a pedant the Portofino is a mildly upgraded California. But the point is, the car looks good and it has great features. Not to mention it has cool name borrowed from the town of Rosso Portofino. Among the technical highlights of the 2018 Ferrari Portofino we have the third generation electronic rear differential (E-Diff3). You also get EPS (Electric Power Steering) and magnetorheological damping system (SCM-E). The engine is upgraded as well over the California T. There is new pistons and con-rods and a new intake system design.

The Official debut for the new Ferrari GT will take place at the Frankfurt MotorShow next month.The Portofino is a California with the cool factor turned up to eleven. Suffice to say, it is not a plastic surgeon’s wife’s car anymore!

