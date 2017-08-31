/Official: 2018 Nissan 370Z Facelift

Some say it should have been dropped years ago, but the 370Z soldiers on regardless of public opinion. In fact, they have just come up with a new one. Well, sort of new. The 2018 Nissan 370Z Faceliftis a slightly revised version of the old model with a new clutch.

And yet Nissan expects you to pay at least £29,185 for it. Among the new stuff that might attract you to the 2018 Nissan 370Z we can mention the black door handles, black rear bumper fascia, dark-tinted lights, new distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels and a new Red Metallic exterior color. Equipment-wise, there is nothing to write home about. The NissanConnect Premium infotainment system, featuring a seven-inch touch-screen, sat-nav, DVD player and rear-view camera, is standard on GT grade as well as the 370Z NISMO. But that’s about it.

As for the performance, the engine is still the same old 3.7-litre 328 PS V6 unit. However, 2018 Nissan 370Z comes with a new EXEDY high-performance clutch for the manual version which is particularly good on downshifts. If you don’t fancy that you can get a seven-speed automatic. What’s more, the 370Z remains the only car in the segment to offer Syncro Rev Control. But apart from fantastic gear shifts the Fairlady does not bring anything remarkable to the table.You can do a lot better in that price bracket.

Ryan Gains, Chief Marketing Manager, C-Segment and Sports Cars, Nissan Europe, commented: “For nearly half a century, Nissan’s Z-car series has built a cult following with sports car fans with a passion for performance and quality. The Nissan 370Z MY18 remains true to this legacy, further elevating driving dynamics and classic design to new levels.”

