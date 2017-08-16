/Official: Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake

If you were not able to buy the Coupe or Volante version of the extremely exquisite Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, well, we’re afraid you can’t buy the new Speedster and Shooting Brake models, either. Like the previous variants, these two, which are set for debut at the Pebble Beach concourse this week, are already sold out.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake are a lot more exclusive than their siblings though, with a production run of only 28 cars compared with 99 for the other two. Looks-wise, while the Speedster is cool and everything, it is not really that different than the Volante. The Shooting Brake, however, oh my God it’s beautiful. Aston has not revealed this one in full yet, but the single shot we have of it made us drool copiously for hours.

Mechanically the Speedster and Shooting Brake have nothing new to offer. We’re talking 600PS naturally-aspirated V12 mated to the smooth, slick-shifting Touchtronic III transmission which is a pretty decent setup and you wouldn’t want anything more extravagant. The choice between these two really comes down to – or rather came down to, since they are all already sold – the design, especially as the Shooting Brake is still a two-seater and you don’t get more practicality. Not that anybody buys such a thing for practicality. It would be like marrying a supermodel for her sense of humor.

Check out the Vanquish Zagato family in this photo album:

Andrea Zagato, CEO of Zagato said of the enduring creative partnership: “Zagato’s relationship with Aston Martin began with my grandfather and the DB4 GT Zagato, almost sixty years ago. To have a creative ‘marriage‘ thrive for three generations is something as unique as the cars themselves. My family name is associated with all kinds of wonderful designs, but for many enthusiasts and collectors around the world those that combine the Z of Zagato with the wings of Aston Martin are the most special. Collaborating closely on the design of four complimentary, yet completely different Vanquish Zagatos has been an incredibly exciting challenge. I’m proud to continue the story my grandfather started and thrilled that our partnership with Aston Martin continues to realise such exciting cars.”

