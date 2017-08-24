/Official: Maserati Ghibli GranLusso

Following the success of the Quattroporte GranLusso Maserati has now come up with a Ghibli featuring the same treatment. Set for debut at Chengdu Motorshow in China, Maserati Ghibli GranLusso is “s restyled and enriched with additional high-tech features.”

The luxury sports sedan should be instantly distinguishable from its regular siblings. Maserati Ghibli GranLusso comes with a new front bumper with dedicated chrome inserts and new front grille with chrome bars, as well as body-color side skirts, GranLusso fender badges, new rear bumper, and rear diffuser. Maserati says the new component make the Ghibli more aerodynamic besides giving it a cooler look.

In terms of features, Maserati Ghibli GranLusso comes with Adaptive full LED Headlights with glare free Matrix High-Beam – also contributing to the distinctive look – and active ADAS functionalities which is Maserati’s ticket for entering the world of world of autonomous driving. Although why in the world would you want a Maser that drives itself is a question we don’t know the answer to. Why would you pay all that money and then give the joy of driving a fine Italian sports sedan to a computer?

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]