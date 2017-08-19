/Official: Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet

As promised by a very intriguing teaser, Daimler dropped a new version of the Maybach 6 concept at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concourse. The new Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet still look like a sail boat with wheels, but it’s 110 percent hotter than its hard-roofed sibling.

And it’s not an exact copy of the coupe with the roof photoshopped out, either. Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet comes with a number of new highlights, especially inside the cabin which is designed to offer “360° open-air luxury lounge” feeling. It features high-end materials such as rose gold for the trims, quilted crystal white nappa leather with Mercedes star buttons, and open-pore wood floor with inlaid aluminium, not to mention some nice and elaborate ambient lighting trickery.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is so called because it measures a staggering six meters in length. True to its luxury yacht aspirations, the car carried only two passengers and features dark blue paintwork in “nautical blue metallic” and chrome highlights. The 24 inch centerlock wheels is a car-like features you might appreciate. Maybach 6 Cabrio is powered by four compact permanent magnet synchronous electric motors for 550 kW (750 hp) of all-wheel-drive power, delivering a 0-100 km/h time of under four seconds and governed top speed of 150 km/h. The range is 500 km or 200 miles and there is a quick charging system which gives you enough juice in five minutes to cover 100 km.

