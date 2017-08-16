/Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI Dates Confirmed

There really is nothing like Porsche Rennsport Reunion, which is the world’s largest and by far and away the most prestigious factory-backed motorsport event. Porsche has just announced the dates and details for the sixth edition of the even,to be held September 27-30, 2018 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

If yo are into classic Porsches and/or vintage racing cars, then Porsche Rennsport Reunion is where you want to be. The event brings together an extraordinary gathering of significant Porsche racecars, as well as those who have designed, engineered, and driven them to victory in the world’s most famous sports car races. The onlydrawback is it only happens every three years, but then it makes the occasion more special. Since Rennsport moved west they can count on large numbers of west coast cars and car aficionados to bolster the event. The last one in 2015 saw a collection of 1,300 Porsche Club of America (PCA) member-owned Porsche models filling the fields.

“Choosing the Monterey Peninsula once again for our unique Porsche family reunion builds upon what we learned from previous Rennsport Reunions,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We had close to 60,000 fans, enthusiasts and owners come through the gates of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to celebrate with us in 2015, and California’s picturesque central coast provides an ideal backdrop. The Golden State as a whole has always been like a second home to Porsche.”

