/2018 Ford Focus RS Edition – Pricing and Specs

For those who want a little bot more exciting from the Focus RS, there is a new Edition version. The 2018 Ford Focus RS Edition comes as standard with a mechanical Quaife limited-slip differential (LSD) which enhances the handling. Starting from £35,795, the hot hatch also comes with unique styling, including matte black roof and black mirrors for Nitrous Blue exterior, two-tone seat Recaro shell seats and carbon-fibre trim.

The mechanical LSD limits the engine torque delivered to a wheel that has reduced traction on the road surface, and redistributes torque to the wheel with more traction to counteract the wheelspin that can hamper acceleration and stability.

By controlling the torque delivered to each front wheel, the Focus RS Edition’s Quaife LSD enables drivers to exploit the 350PS delivered by its 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine in high-performance driving situations even more, and seamlessly integrates with Focus RS driving technologies delivered as standard, including:

Ford Performance All Wheel Drive, which varies the front-to-rear torque distribution to suit the current driving situation – monitoring inputs from vehicle sensors 100 times per second and sending a maximum of 70 per cent of the drive torque to the rear axle

Dynamic Torque Vectoring – which uses electronically-controlled clutch packs on the rear axle to send up to 100 per cent of the available torque to either rear wheel, and can switch drive from one side to the other in as little as 0.06sec

Torque Vectoring Control (TVC) – which automatically applies small amounts of brake force to limit wheelspin at the front axle

