/2017 Startech Land Rover Discovery Body Kit Revealed

Startech, a subsidiary of Brabus with a penchant for SUVs, announced a new upgrade program for the Disco V. The 2017 Startech Land Rover Discovery will be formally introduced at the IAA, but here’s a sneak preview of what the tuner has in mind for the fifth generation of the British utility vehicle.

Recognizing that the Disco could do with a little bit more flair, the tuner has come up with a number of body components designed to add visual drama to the SUV’s fairly box-shaped appearance. So Startech Land Rover Discovery gets a new front apron with a prominent apron that attaches to the production bumper and impresses with its distinctive design with raised side flaps. This is complemented out back with an equally impressive rear diffuser unit with integrated tailpipes, giving the SUV an uncharacteristically sporty look.

2017 Startech Land Rover Discovery also benefits from little touches such as Union Jack fender garnish which go a long way to improve the aesthetics of the car. A major highlight of the exterior is the set of Monostar M wheels of size 10Jx22 front and back wrapped with Continental low-profile tires of size 295/40 R 22. Granted, they may diminish the Disco’s offroad capability a little bit, but boy do they look good! Final upgrades are made inside the cabin where the big Brit gets exclusive accessories ranges from scuff plates with backlit STARTECH logo and classy floor mats. You can also personalize the cabin and order your own design and colors.

