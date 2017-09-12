/2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS (Rear-Wheel-Drive)

That’s right. The R8, that old beacon of stability and common sense in the world of supercars has gone and become a senseless drifter! Actually, no. What it’s done is ditch the four-wheel-drive for a limited series of 999 cars called the Audi R8 V10 RWS.

So Audi thinks only around a thousand people would want a rear-drive R8. But if this car’s fancier, prettier, sexier sister, the Lamborghini Huracan is any indication, a loose back-end is what a lot of drivers prefer to the security of AWD. 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS is said to be made for purists with inspiration from the R8 LMS racing car. The V10 engine in this makes 540 horsepower and about the same amount in torque, which is enough to take it from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 320 km/h. The RWS also comes as a Spyder which is only marginally slower.

The key here is, of course, weight. With only two driven wheels the Audi R8 V10 RWS isa full 50 kilograms lighter than its quattro counterpart due to lack of components like propshaft, multi-plate clutch and center differential. And yes, Audi has engineered dynamic and sport modes into the car’s traction control so you can drift it even if your fists are made of ham. The car comes with black-finished, 19-inch, cast aluminum wheels in a five-spoke V-design, with 245/35 tires up front and 295/35 at the rear. The latter will probably need changing every month or so due to excessive fun.

Pricing for the R8 V10 RWS start at 140,000 euros for the Coupe and 153,000 euros for the Spyder. Among the main visual highlights you find matte black grille and aero parts and optional red film running over the front bonnet, roof and rear end.

