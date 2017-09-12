/2018 Audi RS4 Avant – Specs, Details, Pricing

This year’s Frankfurt Motor Show saw the return of an icon. Every petrolhead above 20 knows and admires a generation or two of the Audi RS4 Avant, and there is a new one for 2018 and it seems as great as ever. Here’s a station wagon with a huge boot and 450 horsepower. Now THAT is a proper family car!

The new 2018 Audi RS4 Avant is powered by a 2.9 TFSI engine with 331 kW (450 hp) and 600 Nm of torque. Naturally, the car comes with quattro four-wheel-drive which here is hooked up to an eight-speed tiptronic with optimized gear changing. Performance-wise, the handsome wagon sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h (155.3 mph). With the optional RS dynamic package, the top speed increases to 280 km/h (174.0 mph).

Styling-wise, the new Audi RS4 Avant gets the usual RS goodies, only they are more aggressive than ever. The front view is dominated by a RS honeycomb structure. The optional Matrix LED headlights display tinted bezels. And RS-specific diffuser insert, the oval tailpipes of the RS exhaust system and the RS roof edge spoiler make for a swell rear end look. You also get 19-inch forged aluminum wheels as standard while 20-inch wheels are available as an option, and Nogaro blue optional paint work.

The Audi RS4 Avant can be ordered from the fall onward, before arriving at dealers in Germany and other European countries from the start of 2018. Most of the good stuff inside the cabin are optional, but you should go for the RS seats with honeycomb design, RS flat bottom wheel, virtual cockpit in RS guise which features RS-specific displays that indicate the g-forces, tire pressures and torque. The base price will be EUR 79,800.

