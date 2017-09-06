/2018 BMW Alpina D5 S Diesel

If you ever wondered what a diesel-powered BMW M car would be like, this is the closest thing to it. The new Alpina D5 S based on the latest 5 Series Bimmer is powered by a 3.0 litre straight-six cylinder engine diesel engine featuring two-stage turbo charging and common rail high pressure direct injection. And it is one of the most efficient sports sedans ever built.

Let’s just jump to the figures right off the bat: 2018 BMW Alpina D5 S has 285 kW (388 hp) and 800 Nm of torque, it sprints form 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, has a top speed of 286 km/h, and returns 6.6 l/100 km and 174 g/km CO2. That is just mind-boggling. Best of all, the D5 S comes as estate (touring), and that is only marginally slower. The Touring version does 0 to 100 in 4.6 seconds, tops out at 283 km/h, and returns 6.9 l/100 km and 182 g/km CO2.

With both of the 2018 BMW Alpina D5 S models you get the classic Alpina look and feel. The changes include a set of discreetly sporty bumpers, front and rear spoilers,tailpipes, and Alpina wheels. You can also opt for prominent Alpina logos and stripes. Inside the cabin, D5 S offers a luxurious ambience, exquisite materials and a modern clarity. An extensive range of standard equipment ensures the very highest level of well-being and comfort, and you get a full-colour digital instrument panel in LED technology featuring an exclusive ALPINA design.

This car should make any rational person think twice about buying an M5. In the real world the Alpina could prove just as fast as the big dog, while being cheaper to run and overall more pleasant to live with.

