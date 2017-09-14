/2018 Chery Exeed TX Crossover Officially Introduced

As promised, Chinese car maker Chery revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show a brand-new crossover SUV for the European market. Called the Chery Exeed TX, the new model looks like a pretty decent product on paper. But we have to wait and see how it fares in the real world.

Styling-wise, 2018 Chery Exeed TX is a world apart from the brand’s previous creations. Whereas the old Cheries – or is it Cherys? – looked extremely Chinese, the Exeed is fairly European. There are nice curves and calculated twists in the SUV’s design, and the proportions seem spot on as well, which is a surprise for a Chinese car.

As with all Chinese cars, Chery Exeed TX relies heavily on the amount of kit it offers to win customers over. The TX will have features such as built-in WiFi, E Call emergency service, smartphone connectivity, voice recognition, a range of advanced aids, including keyless go, a 360-degree round-view camera, smart opening trunk and park assist technologies. Premium interior comfort is assured by luxury heated seats, panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, and auto-change ambient lighting.

But the biggest highlight of the Chery Exeed TX is the three electrified powertrains it launches with in Europe. The crossover will be available as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) or battery electric vehicle (BEV). The hybrid will be the first to arrive with a 110 kW 1.5-litre gasoline combustion engine with a 85 kW electric motor. With the combined power of the combustion engine and e-motor, the compact SUV will reach 100km/h in 6.0 seconds, with a top speed of 200 km/h and fuel consumption of 1.8L/100km (NEDC). The EXEED TX will be able to travel up to 120 km/h for up to 70 km in pure electric mode with power supplied by the NCM Lithium battery.

