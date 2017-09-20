/2018 Fiat Tipo S-Design Comes with Exclusive Features

It may not look so at first glance, but Fiat Tipo is one of the coolest cars one can buy in Europe today. It is effortlessly handsome and chic, and has a disinterested and non-nonchalant attitude about it that makes it kind of sexy! Now they have made it even more enticing with the Fiat Tipo S-Design which comes with exclusive interior and exterior appointments.

Available in 5-door and Station Wagon versions, this little Italian counts on unique colors and trims of the S-Design treatment to enhance its appeal. It comes with a new Metropoli Grey livery in addition to the existing Cinema Black, Amore Red, Gelato White and Colosseo Grey. But to really set the Fiat Tipo S-Design apart they have given it wide grille with Piano Black trims and bi-xenon headlights with the same finish. Piano Black details continue around the edges of the sporty air inlets and on the mirror caps.Other highlights include tinted rear windows and 18 inch wheels.

Moving inside, 2018 Fiat Tipo S-Design offers gear stick knob and steering wheel in “Techno-leather” with a criss-cross pattern, double stitching of the seats in leather and Airtex, upholstered door panels, Piano Black accents and a large Tecnico Grey fascia on the dashboard. Equipment-wise, you get next-generation Uconnect 7″ HD LIVE as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabling all the navigation, connectivity and music functions of your phone directly on the touchscreen.

As for the engine, the new Tipo S-Design offers a range of efficient units known for their versatility in other Fiat products. The list includes the 1.4 T-Jet 120 HP petrol, the efficient bi-fuel LPG-petrol 1.4 T-jet 120 HP and the highly appreciated 1.6 Multijet 120 HP turbo diesel paired with manual or DCT dual clutch automatic transmission.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]