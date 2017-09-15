/2018 Genesis G70 Sports Sedan Revealed

Hyundai is expanding the range of its Genesis luxury brand with the addition of a mid-size sports sedan. After the G90 and G80 we now get the 2018 Genesis G70 which is about the same size as a BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. The car looks dynamics, has a ton of features, and comes with a range of good engines.

All of that makes the 2018 Genesis G70 a goodly contender in this busy segment of the market.Upon launch customers will be able to select between a turbocharged 3.3-liter gasoline V6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline I4, and a 2.2-liter I4 diesel models. The options list also offers such high-tech goodies as Highway Driving Assist (HDA), best-in-class safety with nine standard airbags and active hood function, and a high level of connectivity with server-based voice recognition technology, using Kakao Corp’s artificial intelligence platform.

The V6 version is the sportiest Genesis G70 you can get with 370 horsepower, 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 270 kph. The 2.0 liter Turbo is also decent, with 252 horsepower,but the 202 horsepower diesel is for the eco-minded customer. Among the dynamic features of the G70 there are Launch Control, Dynamic torque vectoring system, Mechanical limited slip differential (M-LSD), Dynamic torque vectoring system.

True to the image of the brand as a luxury marque, Genesis G70 boasts a rather magnificent interior. the main highlights include including aluminum door handles, quilted leather door panels, metal speaker grills and high-quality soft touch surfaces plus Nappa leather seats. There is also a range of exciting colors for the exterior, reflecting the sporty nature of the compact sedan. The list include Platinum Silver, Carbon Metal, Marble White, Titanium Black, Racing Gray, Graceful Gray, Lapis Blue, Royal Blue, Blazing Red and Umber Brown.

