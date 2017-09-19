/2018 Honda Accord Production Starts at Ohio Plant

As people continue to discuss the looks of the new 2018 Honda Accord, the family sedan goes into production at the car maker’s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. The tenth-generation Accord is one of the most polarizing yet, with some people hating its design with severe passion, and others hailing it as a work of art.

Whichever way you are leaning on this, there is no denying 2018 Honda Accord is a good car as far technicalities are concerned. The new generation comes with super-efficient 1.5 and 2.0 liter engines, and for the first time a 10-speed automatic transmission. It boats a huge number of technology features, such as Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition, which is why it’s a top safety performer. And of course, it’s going to be as reliable as a wood burning stove because, well, it’s a Honda.

The Japanese manufacturer has made a big investment in its U.S. production sites for the 2018 Honda Accord. The investment total includes $220 million at MAP for new technologies and processes, including a new $165 million weld department featuring 342 state-of-the-art welding robots and $47 million at Honda’s nearby Anna, Ohio engine plant. They have also pioneered new techniques at the plant, such as laser brazing process for the Accord’s roof and new stamping techniques. If you can get over the controversial looks of the new Accord, it is undoubtedly one of the best family sedans in U.S. market. After all, it has sold more than 11 million units over the past 35 years.

“The new jobs and production growth will enable us to meet anticipated strong demand for the new Honda Accord,” said Rob May, MAP plant manager. “Re-imagining the new Accord and bringing it to life took an incredible effort by our project team and our associates. The privilege of producing America’s best-selling car for the last 41 years is a significant point of pride for our associates.”

