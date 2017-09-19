/2018 Kia Stonic UK Pricing and Specs Announced

One of the hit debuts of this past few months was the all-new 2018 Kia Stonic CUV. That’s compact crossover for those who don’t know. Now this cute little Korean is gearing up to hit the market next month. Here’s the official pricing and specs for the British market.

Let us begin with the kind of engines you can get in the UK for your 2018 Kia Stonic. There are three to choose from, two petrol and one diesel. There are also two trim levels, 2 and First Edition. Pricing will start at £16,295 for the 1.4-litre petrol grade ‘2’, rising to £20,495 for the ‘First Edition’ 1.6 CRDi diesel. Power-wise, you have the 98bhp 1.4-litre petrol, the 118bhp 1.0-litre T-GDi, and 108bhp 1.6-litre CRDi turbodiesel.

In terms of kit, the base 2 version comes as standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, all-round electric windows with an automatic function on the driver’s side, roof rails, rear parking sensors, remote locking, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, a 3.5-inch supervision cluster, Bluetooth with voice recognition and music streaming, automatic light control, bi-function projection headlamps and cornering lights and LED daytime running lights. There are body-coloured bumpers, door mirror casings and door handles, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 60:40 split rear seats and a six-speaker audio system.

The First Edition adds to that smart key entry system and engine start/stop button, stainless steel pedals, black cloth and grey faux leather upholstery with colour accents, automatic air conditioning, LED rear lights, privacy glass on the rear side windows and tailgate, heated front seats and D-shaped steering wheel, chrome window trim and interior door handles and a dual-height luggage floor. Youalso get a larger infotainment screen and two-tone paint work. In terms of safety Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) are standard. You can specify your ‘2’ trim Stonic with Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning System, which are standard on First Edition.

2018 Kia Stonic seems to have all it needs to become an instant hit in the small SUV segment. It looks good, it’s personalizable, well-equipped, and pretty efficient and cheap to run. Well done Kia!

Model Power bhp Torque 0-60 sec Max speed mph Comb. mpg CO 2 g/km Stonic ‘2’ 1.4 ISG 98 133 12.2 107 51.4 125 Stonic ‘2’ 1.0 T-GDi ISG 118 171 9.9 115 56.5 115 Stonic ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi ISG 108 260 10.9 112 67.3 109 Stonic ‘First Edition’ 1.0 T-GDi ISG 118 171 9.9 115 56.5 115 Stonic ‘First Edition’ 1.6 CRDi ISG 108 260 10.9 112 67.3 109

