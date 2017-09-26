/2018 Lexus LS Details and Specs – Priced from $75K

The underdog of the luxury sedan market is set to step up its game in February 2018 when its new version launches. Priced from $75,000, the 2018 Lexus LS is by far the most refined yet, handsome, and elegant yet. But is all that enough to drive you away from the Mercs and Bimmers?

Well, it should. The new LS is a damn good product whichever way you cut it. Granted, if you don’t like that spindle grille you are not going to like this car either. But you cannot deny the 2018 Lexus LS is pretty sleek for a large luxury sedan. It is built on Lexus’ all-new global architecture for luxury vehicles and it has a cabin inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics. That means it is practical, high quality, and extremely cool to look at.

As for the performance, 2018 Lexus LS comes with an all-new 60-degree 3.5-liter V6 engine which replaces the LS500’s big V8. It offers even more power, 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, but is significantly lighter on fuel. With the new 10-speed automatic transmission the rear-wheel-drive LS does 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. You can also have this car with AWD featuring Torsen limited-slip center differential. There is also a hybrid variant with a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine boosted by two electric motor/generators and uses a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. This setup yields 354 horsepower and 0-60 in 5.1 seconds.

“Not only will the LS symbolize the Lexus brand, it will become the definitive new-generation luxury car embodying Japanese tradition and culture,” said LS Chief Engineer Toshio Asahi. “As such, this global pinnacle must go far beyond what the world expects from a luxury car.”

