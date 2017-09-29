/2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve Announced in Texas

During the the annual State Fair of Texas Nissan revealed their most luxurious SUV yet. It’s a posh version of a well-known model some know as the Patrol. Down there in Texas it’s called the 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve and it’s one handsome son of a gun!

Building on the already well-equipped Platinum trim level, the Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve brings even more style, luxury and features to the table. It kind of has to in order to justify its hefty price tags. This high-end model starts at $61,690 for the 2WD model and $64,590 for the 4WD model.

While that kind of money can buy you more exciting SUVs, the 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve wants to you woo you with its Dark Chrome exterior trim (front grille, door handles and outside mirrors) and 20-inch Dark Chrome wheels. Inside, it offers two-tone leather-appointed seats with unique stitching, Black Quartz and premium wood tone interior trim and embossed “Platinum Reserve” emblem on the console lid. Then there is the equipment list, the biggest highlight of which is the standard Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM). You also get safety gear including Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Back-up Intervention and Intelligent Around View Monitor. So if you think about it for a while you can convince yourself this Armada is worth the money, and then some.

“With its annual attendance approaching 2.5 million fairgoers, what better place to showcase the Armada Platinum Reserve – the most luxurious version of the reigning SUV of Texas – than the State Fair of Texas?” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. “And of course we know Texans love trucks, so we think these new Midnight Editions are going to be a big hit here in the Lone Star State.”

