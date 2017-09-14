/2018 Nissan Pathfinder MSRP Announced

The official pricing for the refreshed 2018 Nissan Pathfinder has been revealed and it starts at $30,790. The macho and rugged SUV comes in the new model with Rear Door Alert system can help remind customers of anything that may be forgotten in the rear seat. There is also the optional Midnight Package including exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler. Last but not least, you get standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

2018 Nissan Pathfinder Specs and Details:

Other changes for the 2018 model year include two new colors – Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine; standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Services on Pathfinder SL grade (previously standard only on Platinum grade); additional four USB ports (six total); and revised option package naming and content.

The Rear Door Alert system can help remind customers of anything that may be forgotten in the rear seat – pets, valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. If the system detects that a rear door is opened prior to driving, and the customer does not open a rear door again at the end of the trip, the system can remind customers that something might be left in the rear seat. RDA is designed to be simple, unobtrusive and easily turned on or off as needed.

The new Pathfinder Midnight Edition, which was introduced late in the 2017 model year on the exclusive Platinum grade, has now moved to the more popular SL model (late availability). It features exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black roof rails, black grille surround, black front and rear fascia accents, black license plate finisher, black badging, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, exterior approach lighting and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black.

2018 Nissan Pathfinder MSRP

Pathfinder S 2WD $30,790 USD Pathfinder SV 2WD $33,480 USD Pathfinder SL 2WD $37,500 USD Pathfinder Platinum 2WD $42,320 USD Pathfinder S 4WD $32,480 USD Pathfinder SV 4WD $35,170 USD Pathfinder SL 4WD $39,190 USD Pathfinder Platinum 4WD $44,010 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

