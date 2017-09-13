/2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Unveiled with 550 PS

The king of all super fast SUVs is back and it’s stronger than ever! The new 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is extremely awesome on so many different levels. But the one we are most delighted by is the fact you get 550 horsepower as standard.

That power comes from a four liter twin-turbo V8, which is another delight, seeing as other new Cayennes have gone down to six cylinders. 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo also benefits from a host of nnovative technologies, such as active aerodynamics including roof spoiler, controlled three-chamber air suspension, mixed tyres and the new high-performance brake. It’s no wonder, then, this huge thing is as quick as a supercar: zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package) and a top speed of 286 km/h.

The Cayenne has always been as much about handling as speed and straight-line performance. That part is taken care of in the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo by, among other things, rear-axle steering and electric roll stabilisation with a 48-volt system. Now these are optional extras, but you definitely want them. Other cool highlights of the new Turbo include Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) which results in a unique look at the front, 21-inch Turbo wheels, and high-resolution display and touchscreen of the Porsche Advanced Cockpit.

The new Cayenne Turbo is set to go on sale across Europe by the end of 2017. The base price, before you option it up with those tech features, is EUR 138,850.

