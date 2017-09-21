/2018 Skoda Karoq UK Pricing and Specs Confirmed

With orders books about to open for the new 2018 Skoda Karoq in the UK, the Czech car maker announced the official pricing and specs of the sleek crossover. From October 3 you will be able to register your interest in getting a Karoq in one of the three available trim levels of SE, SE L and Edition.

The starting price for the 2018 Skoda Karoq in Britain is £23,165 for the base model.With this SE trim you get 17-inch Ratikon alloy wheels, privacy glass, LED rear lights, dual-zone climate control, front assist, pedestrian monitor, and driver fatigue sensor as standard. Engine-wise, you have the choice of two TSI petrol units with outputs of 115PS and 150PS, and two TDI diesels also with power outputs of 115PS and 150PS. So there really is something for everyone.

Going up the trim level tree, the 2018 Skoda Karoq SE L adds to the list of features 18-inch Braga alloy wheels, Amundsen satellite navigation with 8-inch touchscreen display, Smartlink+, keyless entry and start/stop, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system, heated front seats, and Alcantara upholstery. Customers opting for the SE L also benefit from a colour multifunction trip computer, rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

What you really want though, is the Edition version, since it comes with 19-inch Crater alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, metallic paint and leather upholstery as standard. Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2-inch touchscreen display & gesture control, electrically operated boot and LED ambient lighting. Below is detailed specification for every single Karoq you will be able to order in the UK.

KAROQ SE CO 2 VED Band Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.0 TSI 115PS 119 G £20,875.00 22% £20,660.00 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG 118 G £22,175.00 22% £21,960.00 1.5 TSI 150PS 123 G £22,225.00 23% £22,010.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 125 G £23,525.00 24% £23,310.00 1.6 TDI 115PS 120 G £22,905.00 26% £22,690.00 1.6 TDI 115PS DSG 117 G £24,205.00 25% £23,990.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 131 H £25,505.00 28% £25,250.00 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 137 H £26,805.00 29% £26,550.00 KAROQ SE L CO 2 VED Band Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.0 TSI 115PS 121 G £23,165.00 23% £22,950.00 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG 120 G £24,465.00 23% £24,250.00 1.5 TSI 150PS 125 G £24,515.00 24% £24,300.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 127 G £25,815.00 24% £25,600.00 1.6 TDI 115PS 120 G £25,195.00 26% £24,980.00 1.6 TDI 115PS DSG 117 G £26,495.00 25% £26,280.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 132 H £27,795.00 28% £27,540.00 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 138 H £29,095.00 29% £28,840.00 KAROQ EDITION CO 2 VED Band Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.5 TSI 150PS 125 G £27,110.00 24% £26,895.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG 127 G £28,410.00 24% £28,195.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 132 H £30,390.00 28% £30,135.00 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 138 H £31,690.00 29% £31,435.00

