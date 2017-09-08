/2018 TVR Griffith Goes Official

So after years of rumors and speculation TVR is now officially back and they have a new product to prove it. this is the all-new TVR Griffith and it’s a modern sports car inspired by the British sports car maker’s 70-year history. That means it has a fair bit of craziness in it.

Let’s start with the looks where 2018 TVR Griffith manages to be sleek and cool and trendy, but also brutal and harsh and angry. The front-end is a bit meh to be honest, but we absolutely love the rear of this car, which is macho as Lawrence Dallaglio’s jaw. Some of the awaesomest highlights of the design include the side exhausts which exit the front fenders, air vents integrated into the tail lights, retractable rear spoiler, and a motorsport-grade diffuser. A lot of thought and engineering has gone into shaping the Griffith and it is said to be excellent in terms of aerodynamics and downforce.

With a dry weight of 1,250 kg, 2018 TVR Griffith is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Cosworth-enhanced V8 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. That is the TVR craziness we all love. Nobody uses a setup like this anymore, but these crazy Brits think they know better. The car has a power to eight ratio of 400bhp per tonne which is all the power figure they have given us so far. That is enough to give the Griffith a 0-60 mph sprint time of under four seconds and a top speed in excess of 200 mph.

Set for production in late 2018, TVR Griffith will have a starting price of £90,000 which is not bad, considering it has a carbon fiber chassis and a nice interior with leather and infotainment and stuff.

