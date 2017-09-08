/700-hp Brabus Mercedes-AMG E63 S Revealed

The latest offering from the house of Brabus is an insanely powerful Mercedes sedan. I know that doesn’t narrow it down much, so here’s another clue: it’s based on an E-Class. The new Brabus Mercedes-AMG E63 S 700 is going to be one of the hottest tuner cars at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

It’s amazing how much power these Germans can extract from just 4 liters. Powering the Brabus Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the well-known AMG 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine which they have upgraded by 87 horsepower to 700 HP (691 bhp). The torque has also risen from 850 to 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). Combine that with the E63’s standard performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system and you get 0 to 100 km/h in a pulverizing 3.2 seconds. Sadly the top speed is limited… to 300 km/h (186 mph).

As with all super sedans from this firm, Brabus Mercedes-AMG E63 S 700 gets a host of other upgrades besides the power kit. There is a custom exhaust system with bespoke tailpipes, 21 inch lightweight Monoblock “PLATINUM EDITION” forged wheels with high-performance Yokohoma or Continental tires, Brabus suspension module with 20mm reduction in ride height, and an aero kit featuring carbon front and rear spoilers, diffuser unit with integrated tailpipes, side skirts and strakes, and an awesome grille.

Brabus also offers its customers unlimited customization when it comes to the interior design. The company’s upholstery shop creates exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior appointments from the finest leather and Alcantara. You can choose you own colors and designs, and garnish them with stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo,aluminum pedals, carbon inlays, and…

