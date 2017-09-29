/Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV Sets Nurburgring Record for Fastest SUV

Move aside, Cayenne Turbo. There is a new fastest production SUV around and it’s in no mood to be messed with! The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV (Quadrifoglio) has just set a super quick Nurburgring lap time to claim that title for the Italian brand. The big 4×4 went around the Green Hell in 7 minutes 51.7 second.

The lap time of Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV is a full eight second quicker than the previous production SUV record for the 12.9-mile Nordschleife (north loop). The main feature of the car that has to be thanked for this performance is the all-aluminum, direct-injection 2.9-liter 24-valve Twin-Turbo intercooled V6 engine. This Ferrari-tuned motor puts out 510 horsepower and 443 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Stelvio should also tip its hat to the Q4 all-wheel-drive system and the quick 8-speed transmission which allow it to make the best of that power. Another feature contributing greatly to this record is the high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brake system which made possible those late braking around the tighter bends.Though Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV is not really a lightweight, it does have a carbon fiber driveshaft and carbon-backed seats which contribute a little to the overall performance of the SUV.

“The Stelvio Quadrifoglio record was established by Fabio Francia, the same driver who also set the track record for the fastest four-door sedan in the world on the Nürburgring with the Giulia Quadrifoglio in a time of just 7 minutes and 32 seconds. The first SUV in the over one-century-long history of the brand embodies the most authentic Alfa Romeo spirit: distinctive Italian style, state-of-the-art and innovative engines, perfect weight distribution, unique technical solutions and excellent weight-to-power ratio.”

