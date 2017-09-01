/Citroen SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept – IAA 2017

Citroen’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) lineup includes a cool and funky camper van. Arriving in concept form, the Citroen SpaceTourer Rip Curl apparently symbolizes “fun without limits.” What that implies is open to interpretation, but as a camper van it doesn’t seem quite as excellent as the VW California XXL.

Still, Citroen SpaceTourer Rip Curl Concept is only a fun project the French automaker has done with the sporting equipment brand. It has no immediate production value. That said, they have been quite serious about making it look so. The van features 4×4 conversion by Automobiles Dangel and boasts a full motorhome environment thanks to special interior and exterior appointments. The goal here has been to offer an all-in-one package to outdoor adventure seekers. So the SpaceTourer is spacious and robust, easy to use and practical. And yes, it does have a pop-up roof. But like we said it ain’t non XXL.

Citroen SpaceTourer Rip Curl will be travelling across Europe with the Rip Curl team as part of the “Rip Curl Tour by Citroën” initiative, between October 2017 and January 2018. What will happen to it after that in terms of production is not clear yet. Citroen has in the past offered limited editions of their popular concepts, so seeing this thing out in the real world is not entirely out of the question yet.

