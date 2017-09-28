/Dacia Duster GT Could and Should Happen

There used to be a time when the name Dacia was synonymous with the lowest level of automobile class hierarchy. Now though, thanks to all Chinese crap floating around the market, Dacias are actually pretty decent cars. The new 2018 Duster, for example, is a cool little crossover. That is why we reckon stuff like this imaginary Dacia Duster GT could do well if they were to be built.

This is just a rendering for now, but a Dacia Duster GT could very well be on the cards inside the company’s offices in Romania or wherever they are located. After all, they have shown a keen interest in making various special editions of the Duster before. And those were based on the previous generation Duster which was, to put it mildly, godawful. The new Duster is better looking, better built and better equipped. The GT treatment could make it the first Dacia we would actually want to own.

In addition to its new design, the new Dacia Duster packs new equipment and boasts a completely revamped interior while at the same time building on the original’s strengths, namely cabin space, real off-road ability and an affordable price tag. Its performance is nothing to write home about, but that doesn’t mean they can’t pull of a Dacia Duster GT. All they have to do is call on their parent company, Renault, and ask for one of their hot little turbo engines. It doesn’t even have to be new. Anything from last generation Megane or Clio would do.

In terms of design they definitely should follow what independent designer X-Tomi Design has done here and sportify the Duster with revised bumpers, a set of aero parts, black accents, and larger wheels, preferably in black. The interior could benefit from two-tone upholstery and trim, and a sport exhaust would make the whole package more appealing.

