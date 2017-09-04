/Ferrari F1 Drivers Sample Some Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Magic

The Italian Formula One Grand Prix came and went this past weekend and a Brit in a German car won it. That is probably because Ferrari drivers were off goofing around in an Alfa Romeo Giulia QV (Quadrifoglio).

We kid, of course. The trio, including Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, were doing sister company Alfa Romeo a favor by taking the QV around the track for a friendly competition.The two big shots and the other guy went head to head on the race track in the 510 horsepower Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. As you would expect, awesomeness ensued…

Ferrari F1 drivers put all of the 510 hp and 600 Nm output of the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV to good use on the track at the Balocco (Vercelli) Testing Centre. They testes the 3.9 seconds 0-100 km/h acceleration time and got close to experiencing the 307 km/h top speed of the car. They even pulled some pretty spectacular tail slides complete with smoke and tire screech. They didn’t set about setting any lap times, but had they done that the QV would have impressed them a great deal. After all, not that long ago this sedan popped in a 7 minutes and 32 seconds lap time at the Nurburgring.

