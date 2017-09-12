/EXCLUSIVE – Guy in Paris turns Ferrari into a pile of junk!
Written by:

ferrari custom 600x450 at EXCLUSIVE Guy in Paris turns Ferrari into a pile of junk!

Is this your dream car? Well, we’re sure it’s many people’s dream of a lifetime (ours too), anyhow some dude in Paris drives around what appears to be a pile of junk.

Either his girlfriend is somehow mad at him or we really don’t know what’s wrong with a person that keeps a Ferrari in this condition…

Help us out reach Ferrari and get rid of this. Ferrari’s rules are pretty clear, so if you’re driving around a Ferrari that pretty much looks like a $500 rusty 4 wheel thing, they can just get to it, tow him to the nearest factory and make you pay to put it back in pristine condition.

