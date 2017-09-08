/Kia Proceed Concept – 2017 IAA Preview

Kia has come such a long way with its design over the past six or seven years, they are now confident enough to invent new niches. This is the 2017 IAA-bound Kia Proceed Concept, and it’s an “extended hot hatch” which is like a normal hatchback but sort of longer.

They didn’t really have to come up with a new phrase to describe this though. What this thing is is a compact shooting brake. But terminology concerns aside, we have to admit Kia Proceed Concept is one sweet-looking son of a gun with curves in all the right places. If this is what the next production Proceed is going to look like, we’re going to seriously think about becoming a customer.

Among the main highlights of Kia Proceed Concept excellent design we can mention the dynamic window frame, lack of B-pillars, that sweet bit where the roof and tailgate meet, sculpted ‘island’ bonnet inspired by the Stinger, the castellated windscreen, the full-length roof glazing, and Kia’s inimitable mix of curvaceous sheetmetal and taut creases. Even the six-spoke 20 inch rims are awesome. And we have to make special mention of the bespoke ‘Lava Red’ paintwork created by combining multiple hand-applied layers of black, chrome-effect silver, and red-tinted lacquer.

Gregory Guillaume, Chief Designer Europe for Kia Motors, commented: “With many European drivers now seeking performance alternatives to the three-door hot hatch, we began thinking about a different halo model for the cee’d family. The Proceed Concept represents a bold new vision of how the vibrant soul of the pro_cee’d could be reincarnated and revitalised for a new generation of performance-oriented drivers.”

