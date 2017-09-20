/Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO Officially Unveiled

The Squadra Corse department of Automobili Lamborghini revealed today a brand-new race car. Well, it’s not new as such, but rather an improved version of an existing model. It’s the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and it brings with it new and exciting changes.

One major change is that the Super Trofeo series now has a new title sponsor. It’s another watch maker, Roger Dubuis, whose logo and products is going to dominate the one-make racing series. Speaking of the series, the new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO is no longer limited to this exclusive field of motorsport and can compete in international Gran Turismo championships in the GT Cup category, and Endurance races as well.

On top of all this, Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO is an altogether more exciting racer than its predecessor. The car boasts entirely redesigned aerodynamics, new devices to improve safety, and several improvements to its mechanics and electronics. Power comes from a 5.2 liter, 620 hp naturally aspirated V10 engine, generating 3% more torque at maximum speed (280 km/h limited electronically). The designers drew inspiration from LMP1 cars to improve the aero and cooling of the EVO. They also introduced a roof hatch safety system from the GT3 model. Other notable highlights of Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO include a new exhaust system with catalytic converters, rear wheel drive and X-Track six-gear sequential shift, plus ABS by Bosch Motorsport and Traction Control by Motec, both with ten-position settings adjusted via controls on the steering wheel.

The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO will make its track debut in the spring of 2018. Prices start at 235,000 Euros (plus tax) in Europe and Asia, and 295,000 USD in America.

“Lamborghini Squadra Corse is continuing its plan to grow and consolidate its position as a trend setter on the competition scene. We are proud to work with a prestigious brand such as Roger Dubuis; one which shares our values of ongoing innovation and product uniqueness, while always respecting our heritage and with the purpose of thrilling and amazing our customers and all those who love the brand around the world,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. Roger Dubuis Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Pontroué is clearly revved up about this high-energy partnership: “Like Lamborghini, we deliver ‘engines’ distinguished by their extreme quality and cutting-edge performance. Like the owners of exceptional Italian super sports cars, our customers are interested in standout aesthetics that ensure instant recognition matched by exclusivity and rarity. Combining our talents to deliver exceptional timepieces with unique experiential value, we are therefore placing ourselves in a higher place.”

