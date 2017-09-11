/Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Officially Unveiled

So finally, after what seemed like ages, Daimler finally unveiled the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE rather unceremoniously at the IAA 2017. Well, they brought out Lewis Hamilton who ridiculous new pair of glasses, but other than that the 1000+ horsepower hyper machine didn’t get much special treatment.

This Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is still a showcar and the final customer version may differ slightly. But the specs are confirmed, and boy are they amazing. The ONE gets a high-performance plug-in hybrid drive system with a 1.6-liter V6 single turbo engine and a couple of electric motors. They work in extremely complicated ways, but enable the engine to rev up to 11,000 rpm. The F1-based system has an output of more than 1,000 horsepower while remaining very, very fuel efficient.

Unveiling Ceremony:

The job of propelling the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE forward is trusted to Variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with hybrid-drive rear axle, electrically driven front axle and torque vectoring, coupled with an Automated AMG SPEEDSHIFT 8-speed manual transmission. Together they give the car a 0 to 200 km/h (yes, 200) sprint time of (in Race Start mode) under 6 seconds! Top speed is limited to 350 km/h, but you get 25 km of pure electric range.

Photo Album:

Being an F1-wannabe for the road, Mercedes-AMG Project ONE features a tonne of carbon fiber in its construction – even in the wheels – and benefits from racing-grade chassis and suspension systems. And of course, it looks the part with a spaceship-like exterior and F1-like interior complete with a racing steering wheel. But because it’s a Mercedes you also get air conditioning system, power windows and COMAND infotainment. Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]