/MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept – IAA Preview

Along with the new electric concept MINI will reveal at this year’s IAA a hot racing concept. The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept showcases at the Frankfurt Motor Show the “racing essence of a MINI,” whatever that means. We have to say though, it does look pretty awesome.

Now, this MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept looks way too concept-y to be taken seriously, but we can’t rule out a production version in the near future. For one thing, MINI is quick to remind us this concept is inspired by 2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP and 2006 MINI Cooper S with John Cooper Works GP Kit. And those were limited edition models which proved quite successful. So if you are charm by this baby, there is a chance you may get to know it better.

There is as yet no details available on what sort of power something like MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept would boast. This is a pure design exercise for the moment, and a good one at that. It is basically a MINI with massively flared arches, large air intakes and grilles, insane aero parts that look like radioactive mutations (in a good way though), and other evocative shapes and colors and accents. We do hope the design of the GP concept spawns copycats in the world of aftermarket and we see tuners offering bodykits like this for regular MINIs.

“The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept is all about the unfettered feeling of driving and levels of performance found in motor sport competition,” says Peter Schwarzenbauer, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad. “This is driving fun in its purest form.”

