/New G-Power BMW X5M Typhoon Gets 750 Horsepower

These days We are seeing more and more category 5 storms hitting various places in the world. While that is obviously a terrible thing, it appears tuner G-Power uses those hurricanes as inspiration for the cars they make. Take this 2017 G-Power BMW X5M Typhoon. The thing could well cause a hurricane if you drive it fast enough through some strong winds!

They call it the ultimate SUV and it is easy to see why. G-Power BMW X5M Typhoon gets the latest and greatest version of the tuner’s power kits for the 4.4 liter bi-turbo BMW V8. It generates a colossal 750 horsepower and 980 Nm of torque, turning this massive SUV into one of the fastest cars capable of putting the shame the most serious sports cars.

The engine treatment resulting in that awesome power include the addition of turbocharger modifications and the application of G-POWER’s Bi-Tronik 2 V3 engine control software, customised to the individual engine. The new turbines are lighter and faster,which means you get reduced inertia for faster spin up and improved throttle response as well as higher boost pressures. Complementing this is a bespoke stainless steel downpipes leading to a titanium sports exhaust system terminating in a rear silencer with four large exit pipes.

G-Power BMW X5M Typhoon comes with an exclusive body kit designed to both look good and to improve the aerodynamics and cooling. It consists of bigger air intakes in the new front bumper, dynamic side skirts, huge fender flares for that sweet wide body effect, and rear bumper with diffuser unit 102 mm diameter tailpipes. Wrapping up the package is a set of ultra-light forged alloy wheels in 23-inch diameter, shod with 315/25ZR23 high performance tires.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]